SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield celebrated its three year anniversary this week and it comes at a time when many companies in western Massachusetts are looking to hire employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resort-casino in Springfield’s South End is offering up to a $2,000 bonus for new employees.
On the heels of their third anniversary, they are gearing up for a hiring event scheduled for next Tuesday, August 31 where they are looking to bring on about 75 new staff members. The event comes as many companies work to bring back employees and pandemic unemployment benefits are set to expire Labor Day weekend.
Western Mass News checked with MGM Springfield executive chef Chris Smigel. He told us the hospitality industry is seeing a shortage in staff across the country.
“We are looking for all positions: fine dining cooks, sous chef, entry-level management, entry-level cook position…some of them not even requiring experience, we are just looking for good attitude and people that show up to work,” Smigel explained.
They will be hosting the in-person job fair next Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance, but they are also accepting walk-ins and residents can expect to receive a job offer on the spot.
As for those bonuses, we are told the amount you receive will depend on the position and you must stay with the company for 90 days.
