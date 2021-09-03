MGM SPRINGFIELD generic

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- MGM Springfield is opening two of its popular nightlife hotspots Friday as the casino continues to expand amenities to accommodate the increasing number of guests it is seeing.

According to MGM Springfield Community Affairs Manager, Beth Ward, the Commonwealth Bar and Lounge and The Knox Bar will both reopen with hours of operation as follows:

Commonwealth Bar and Lounge

  • Thursday, Sunday 5 p.m.-12 a.m.
  • Friday, Saturday 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

The Knox Bar

  • Wednesday-Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-10 p.m.

MGM Springfield will also expand operating hours of TAP Sports Bar beginning September 15. The venue will be open Wednesday through /Sunday with the following hours of operation:

  • Wednesday-Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-10 p.m.

