SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More entertainment options are returning to MGM Springfield.
The resort-casino announced Tuesday that they will be reopening the Roar! Comedy Club.
The club, located inside the Springfield Armory building, will once again have comedy acts beginning on August 14 with Ray Harrington.
Before the pandemic, the club hosted regional, as well as nationally known acts, such as Nikki Glaser and "Cash Cab" host Ben Bailey.
