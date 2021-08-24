SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
Attention all you sports betting lovers, we have some exciting news for you, MGM Springfield unveiled two brand new sports lounges Tuesday.
Tuesday marked MGM Springfield’s third anniversary, and they officially launched a multi-million dollar sports lounge which is located on the casino floor.
Here is what you can expect. The lounge will feature a 45-foot state of the Art HD viewing wall where fans can come in, hang out, relax and watch a number of their favorite games all at once. The area features more than 70 individual lounge seats inside. For all of the sports betting fans out there, the venue is designed just for you. Officials said it will incorporate sports betting through the bet-MGM platform, if and when, state lawmakers pass legislation. That's something MGM Springfield Northeast Regional President and COO Chris Kelley said could come soon.
"We're very optimistic that we'll see legislation later this year in the event that we have the opportunity to start taking bets, this is the room, we're ready to rock and roll, and we're looking forward to taking bets at MGM Springfield," Kelley said.
For lounge two, located inside Tap Sports Bar, which is designed to offer a more intimate experience with an HD-tv wall, couches, and a special culinary menu crafted by Tap chefs.
Kelley says sports betting would be such a benefit to the area especially when it comes to competing right across the border against Connecticut, where it has been approved, but not launched just yet. Kelley also says the most recurring question he gets is when will we be able to place a bet at MGM Springfield? Right now, the fastest a bill could be both passed and implemented is by this fall, but he says next spring may be more realistic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.