SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The holiday season is now underway, and MGM Springfield welcomed a big name to help with their inaugural holiday celebration.
The casino is looking to start new traditions here in Springfield, and one of those activities is the ice rink at MGM Springfield.
The rink officially opened Friday and the casino has U.S. National Figure Skating champion Nancy Kerrigan to welcome guests.
Mayor Domenic Sarno told the crowd he always wanted to have a skating rink in downtown Springfield.
MGM Springfield President and CEO Mathis said it was a promise he was willing to fulfill, because they have a vision of bringing the community together.
They hope it is just another addition that will attract more people to Springfield.
Kerrigan tells Western Mass News what it means for her to be part of today's celebration.
"It's something I think," Kerrigan tells us. "That has transformed downtown. Everything looks so much nicer, and new. Everybody is always just so happy about it, which is always good to be part of something so exciting and good."
If you'd like to check out the rink for yourself, there is complimentary ice skating until 10:00 Friday night.
It will run until March 3rd.
Also on Friday night, MGM will be hosting a community tree lighting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.