SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is updating its operations schedule.
Guests will now have two extra hours to try their luck as the casino will now be open from 8 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. daily.
The hotel and spa, however, will remain closed.
MGM said it has enhanced safety protocols to keep its guests and employees healthy.
