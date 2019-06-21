SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the big questions many people are asking is what, if any, effect will the opening of Encore Boston Harbor will have on MGM Springfield.
For it's part, MGM Springfield told us Friday that, of course, they've known for some time that the opening of Encore Boston Harbor was coming.
You'll recall, up until last month, MGM was actually in talks to purchase the Everett casino, but backed out.
Now that Encore is almost a reality, MGM Springfield said there's room in the Massachusetts casino market for everyone.
Come August, MGM Springfield will mark one year in business. On Friday, a casino spokesperson said that they are right where they want to be.
According to MGM Springfield:
- Hotel occupancy is consistently at 90 percent.
- Patron traffic averages 15,000 to 20,000 each day.
- Entertainment and ticket sales are growing.
The elephant in the room is: will those numbers change when Encore Boston Harbor opens this weekend.
Saithe Winspeare of Springfield said MGM downtown is great, but she's already planning a trip to Boston.
"I think it would be good. I like Boston, so I would rather travel further. I think more people would perform and do stuff in Boston then they would in Springfield," Winspeare said.
MGM told Western Mass News that their geographic target market extends about 150 miles - Boston, about 90 miles, included.
However, Worcester, we're told, is an even bigger target since customers can now choose to travel either about 52 miles to MGM Springfield or about the same, 47 miles, to Encore Boston Harbor.
Knowing what was coming down the pike, MGM said it launched a new marketing campaign last month.
Is MGM worried about competition? Casino president Mike Mathis told us Friday in a statement: "We welcome Encore Boston Harbor to the Commonwealth family."
An MGM spokesperson went on to say: "We are pleased with the overall performance of the property. MGM Springfield is well positioned in the market. The campus blending with downtown provides a unique and significant destination."
Hayden Ross of Springfield said there's room in the state for both.
"If you're going to gamble, if you're setting out to do that, I mean here, Boston, you know, you could take a ride, have lunch, end up in Boston, end up down here in Springfield, either way," Ross added.
MGM also told us Friday, customers benefit from competition and they’re always looking at how to grow and make everything a better experience.
