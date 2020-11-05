SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield announced on Thursday night that their popular sports bar will be closed, starting tomorrow, Nov. 6, until further notice.
Effective this Friday, November 6, MGM Springfield will close at 9:30 p.m. in accordance with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' guidelines announced earlier this week. Our new operating hours will be 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. each day beginning Saturday. https://t.co/YsOMXUZUxO pic.twitter.com/flFM82pBgF— MGM Springfield (@MGMSpringfield) November 5, 2020
MGM Springfield released a statement on the latest announcement, saying:
"Please continue to check back, as our hours of operation for our Food & Beverage outlets will be adjusted to reflect demand and adjusted property hours."
This was announced only a day before Governor Charlie Baker's new COVID-19 advisory order goes into effect on Friday.
MGM Springfield did not say why the bar is closing, but the casino is among the businesses being ordered to close at 9:30 p.m.
