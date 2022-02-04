SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A retirement party was held Friday at MGM Springfield for security K9 Randall, who’s leaving the force to spend the rest of his days in Florida.
On Friday MGM Springfield celebrated the retirement of one of their own, a security K9 named Randall, one of four dogs on the casino’s security team.
Although he’s only 5 years old, Randall’s ready to un-leash and meet his former handler-in Florida.
We're told ever since Officer John Slepchuk retired and moved down south last fall, the Labrador Retriever hasn’t quite been himself.
K9 officer Amanda Antaya said even though she’s going to miss Randall on the team, the reunion is something everyone should feel good about.
“When he works and trains he does awesome but we only do that so much so it’s the down time thats a little hard to watch,” said Antaya.
Western Mass News stopped by the party where we spoke to MGM Springfield’s President Chris Kelley, who says the goodbye is bittersweet.
“We’re happy and sad as a team, Randal’s been part of the team since day 1, he’s been an important part of the property's growth over the last three plus years but at the same time we’re really, really happy because he is joining with his original handler, they are best friends,” said Kelley.
Kelley said after receiving a heartfelt letter from Officer Sleptruk, asking if he could officially adopt his former four-legged partner, the team knew they had to find a way to reunite the pair.
That's when MGM decided to retire the K9 and throw him a bark worthy bash, sending him off with a dog friendly cake to share with his fellow officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.