SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The historic Court Square in Springfield could soon be getting a much needed face-lift.
MGM Springfield is moving forward with its promise to invest in apartments in downtown.
The long closed building in Springfield could soon be home to apartments, thanks in part to MGM's investment of several million dollars toward the $55 million project.
The now empty building that sits on the block at 31 Elm Street and Court Square has been an eyesore for almost 30 years.
Now, there are plans for MGM to help invest in market-rate apartments there. It's something that has been a part of their host agreement with the city and the state.
For people who have lived in Springfield for years, this is a great thing: more growth and clean-up for the city.
"I think it would be great. There is a lot of historic history down here with these buildings especially," said Armand Provost.
It's been a common sight in Springfield lately with old buildings turned into housing and it's a trend residents hope continues - to make great use of space that already exists.
"I think that would be awesome. They did that with Kimball Tower, old Hippodrome, and they did it with Classical Apartments, Now, I think it's time they revitalize the city," said Michael Ramsey.
With their resort-casino just across the street, MGM Springfield President and COO Michael Mathis told Western Mass News in a statement:
"Our vision has always been to bring enhanced housing opportunities to downtown Springfield that both complement our property and capitalize on the urban housing trend. We remain optimistic at the opportunity to collaborate with the city of Springfield and developers to bring the historic 31 Elm and Court Square back to life."
There are still many details to be finalized before any construction can begin, but for those who live in this city, this building is one they can't wait to see rehabilitated.
