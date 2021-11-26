MGM generic

(Western Mass News photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is scheduled to begin the holiday season on Friday with its annual tree lighting ceremony.

Guests are invited to join the celebration beginning at 6 p.m.

A hot chocolate bar and festive adult beverages will be available, along with a special to-go menu from TAP Sports Bar. 

Hot Oven Cookies will also have its food truck at the event for guests to enjoy. 

The Holiday Winter Wonderland on Armory Square, will also feature the city’s only outdoor skating rink.

Visitors can skate at the rink from November 26 until January 2, 2022. 

For the skating rink hours and more information click here.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.