SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is scheduled to begin the holiday season on Friday with its annual tree lighting ceremony.
Guests are invited to join the celebration beginning at 6 p.m.
A hot chocolate bar and festive adult beverages will be available, along with a special to-go menu from TAP Sports Bar.
Hot Oven Cookies will also have its food truck at the event for guests to enjoy.
The Holiday Winter Wonderland on Armory Square, will also feature the city’s only outdoor skating rink.
Visitors can skate at the rink from November 26 until January 2, 2022.
For the skating rink hours and more information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.