SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is possibly looking to layoff nearly 1,900 employees at the end of August.
The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Springfield reaches 1,782.
According to a weekly report listed on the state’s website, MGM filed a layoff notice last week under the WARN Act.
The number of employees that could be affected, based on the numbers given to the Mass. Gaming Commission, is nearly all of them.
“You’re going to see a new lay of the land, a new normalcy until the vaccine occurs,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Sarno repeated what health officials have said for weeks that reopening in the COVID-19 pandemic will not be a return to the way things were - even a four-phase approach unveiled by Gov. Charlie Baker today doesn’t end with zero restrictions, but with a vaccine or treatment enabling a “new normal.”
“We’re working with any and all business as whether their large or small to make sure that they can get back on their feet,” Sarno noted.
Where the tourism and entertainment industry falls on the governor’s phased plan isn’t clear.
However, the large crowds, tight circles around table games, and bustling restaurants often seen at MGM before COVID-19 likely won’t be the same for a while.
In fact, according to the state’s website, MGM Springfield has filed layoff notice under the WARN Act, stating 1,887 employees could be without jobs come August 31.
Western Mass News found in MGM’s recent fourth quarter report that only 2,004 people worked there as of the end of December, so that’s more than 90 percent of their workforce possibly looking at a pink slip.
“This is unprecedented what has occurred,” said Tim Sheehan, Springfield’s chief development officer.
Sheehan said MGM has put forth a lot of work on adapting their operation to make sure it is safe going forward.
“…Bringing the science to the table. They actually have epidemiologists on their task force, advising them as to do you know what modifications they’re going to need to make in order to make it an effective reopening,” Sheehan said.
MGM Resorts International has confirmed to us that they will continue to cover healthcare of their furloughed employees until the August 31 date. They told us that, under the WARN Act, they had to notify those 1,887 employees that they could possibly get laid off, but said their hope to rehire at least some by the end of August.
