SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A rule change this year has some high school football teams changing their practice schedules.
Massachusetts has adopted new protocols when it comes to heat.
Practice for the reigning state champions, the Central High School football team has changed this year due to new statewide regulations based on the weather.
Head coach, Vladamar Bowler told Western Mass News his reaction towards the new rules.
"I think we just got to adapt to the rules and make the best of the situation. It's about the kid's safety," Bowler said.
Beginning this football season the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association is requiring all teams to use a device like this and only allow practice if it reads less than 86.1 degrees.
So with the hot temperatures so far this week, the Central Coaching Staff moved practice to 5:30 in the morning, to avoid the risk of having to cancel.
Mahari Miller, one of the football players on the team said the new routine that each player has to adjust to now.
"Most of our guys we gotta come, wake up, eat, go in the locker room and try to get each other fired up and ready to go for our practice. Have energy," Miller said.
The rule change was inspired by efforts after NFL player Korey Stringer, who died of heatstroke during training camp back in 2001.
MIAA spokesman, Richard Pearson spoke to Western Mass News via Skype.
He told Western Mass News how they came up with their new practice procedure.
"You need to use some clear and quantifiable information to make this decision about whether to practice or not. And the best way to do it is with wet bulb globe temperature devices," Pearson said.
Every public high school in the state now has the temperature device and is required to use it every practice.
"Instead of being bitter about it I think we are ahead of a lot of states and I think it's going to come down the pipeline like Massachusetts does with education, a lot of things Massachusetts does," Bowler said.
But no matter what they think about the new practice rules, the state champs can agree on one thing.
"We gotta repeat. Our offseason of all the work that we've put in. Not having the ability to do certain things that people are to do other places, we gotta do the same thing that we did last year," Miller explained.
