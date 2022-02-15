LOWELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – High school basketball players finally have a tournament to look forward to in the fall.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the return of the state tournament for the first time in two years.
The post-season event will feature 20 semi-final games and 10 final games across the 5 boys’ and girls’ divisions.
This year, there will be some changes to the tournament structure. All semi-final games will be played at local venues, while the final rounds will be held at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
