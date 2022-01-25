(WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time since the pandemic began, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association is bringing back post-game handshakes.
The MIAA made the announcement on Tuesday.
In a statement, the group said "considering the frequent physical contact that takes place during an athletic contest, the risk of once again completing the post-contest handshake is minimal compared to the benefits of the respectful action that it promotes."
Athletes are currently required to wear masks while competing in winter sports.
The post-game handshakes will return as of February 1.
