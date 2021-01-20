SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced there won't be a post-season this year.
This decision comes after the MIAA's tournament management committee met virtually on Wednesday, voting unanimously to cancel all high school football playoffs in the Bay State.
There were approximately 27 people on the call. The call included committee members, school athletic directors, MIAA staff, and the media.
While the season was postponed for months, it will also be cut down, limiting the number of games teams are able to play.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Central High School senior football player Marcus Crawford, who said knowing what it feels like to go far in the tournament, winning the division three state championship game at Gillette Stadium last season, it's going to be tough not having that opportunity again.
"It didn't surprise me, but hearing it now, canceled it did make me realize, 'Dang, we're not going to have the chance that we had last year to go to Gillette or just be with the guys, traveling, having fun and doing what we love.' It's going to be hard," Crawford said.
He told Western Mass News it's even harder knowing it is his senior year, hand said he finally feels like he established himself on the team, and to see the playoffs get stripped away from him, isn't easy to cope with.
But keep in mind, Massachusetts isn't the only state canceling fall playoffs. Other states like Connecticut canceled the entire season. In New Hampshire, officials limited its season to only three games.
The state is still planning on starting its season on February 22 and goes through April 24. Western Mass News was told the public should know a definitive answer on whether this season is happening in the first two weeks of February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.