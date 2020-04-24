FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All high school spring sports and tournaments in #Massachusetts have been canceled for the season.
The MIAA announced the move Friday amid Gov. Baker's decision earlier this week to keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year.
The board, staff, and tournament committee members had reportedly been working on other ways to have the state's 80,000 student-athletes enjoy a spring season.
The MIAA added:
"Despite this disheartening but unavoidable action, it is paramount to applaud our constituents, principals, athletic directors, coaches and student-athletes for their positive power of example and cooperation during this unprecedented crisis. The 'life lessons' inherent in the games we play will be our resiliency to provide mental and physical strength to focus on the discipline and teamwork to make a difference in the challenging chapters in the Game of Life."
