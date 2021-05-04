(WGGB/WSHM) -- Spring sports are underway for many local high schools in western Massachusetts and attention has turned to how state tournaments can be played safely.
Volleyball practice is already underway at Agawam High School and is considered a moderate risk sport in the state, so there are modifications in place, but the MIAA volleyball committee met Tuesday morning to talk about how they could handle tournament games this spring.
Part of Governor Charlie Baker's reopening plan that came out just last week indicated that sports tournaments for both moderate and high risk sports, meaning boys volleyball, will be allowed starting May 10.
Earlier today, committee members revisited some of the modifications currently in place and discussed what changes could come after May 10. They focused on restrictions regarding line judges and score keepers had some members concerned.
"That is not in the tournament format because we have to play under the COVID modifications,” said one committee member.
Another committee explained, “Something’s going to be modified because the officials not being able to touch the net, so they cannot measure the net.”
"If the governor has changes his COVID rules, especially for the spring boys volleyball, the COVID specific modifications, if they stay static than it isn't changing to the advancement of what our own governor is saying,” said a third committee member.
The committee is still going through these modifications, trying to sort out the safest yet, most enjoyable experience for these student athletes. We’re told certain formats of these modifications have been approved and highlights with more details could come out as soon as Wednesday.
