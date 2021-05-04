Spring sports are underway for many local high schools in western Massachusetts and attention has turned to how state tournaments can be played safely.

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Spring sports are underway for many local high schools in western Massachusetts and attention has turned to how state tournaments can be played safely.

Volleyball practice is already underway at Agawam High School and is considered a moderate risk sport in the state, so there are modifications in place, but the MIAA volleyball committee met Tuesday morning to talk about how they could handle tournament games this spring.

Part of Governor Charlie Baker's reopening plan that came out just last week indicated that sports tournaments for both moderate and high risk sports, meaning boys volleyball, will be allowed starting May 10.

MIAA logo

Western Mass News photo

Earlier today, committee members revisited some of the modifications currently in place and discussed what changes could come after May 10. They focused on restrictions regarding line judges and score keepers had some members concerned.

"That is not in the tournament format because we have to play under the COVID modifications,” said one committee member.

Another committee explained, “Something’s going to be modified because the officials not being able to touch the net, so they cannot measure the net.”

"If the governor has changes his COVID rules, especially for the spring boys volleyball, the COVID specific modifications, if they stay static than it isn't changing to the advancement of what our own governor is saying,” said a third committee member.

The committee is still going through these modifications, trying to sort out the safest yet, most enjoyable experience for these student athletes. We’re told certain formats of these modifications have been approved and highlights with more details could come out as soon as Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.