SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--High school student-athletes are gearing up for their fall seasons. With COVID restrictions loosening this time around, many questions come up, like "Do players have to wear masks?" or "Can all friends and family attend games again?" Western Mass News is getting answers on what you can expect for the upcoming season.
For the first time this year: no Zoom. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association met in person on Wednesday to discuss topics regarding upcoming high school seasons.
One of the topics was COVID. Do athletes need to wear masks in the fall? Many opinions circulated around the table.
"For a school district, yes it's all nice because it's within the school, but we're also playing community to community and traveling around those communities. so I think we owe it to our membership to really think about this, to be very clear on this...There are some coaches and there are some kids who feel there are disadvantages to those kids who have to play in masks all the time, versus kids who don't have to play in masks all the time," said Bill Gaine, executive director of MIAA.
Some board members raised concerns about the quick switch from wearing masks constantly last season to potentially having a mask-less season this year. Not just for athletes but for everyone who comes to the events.
"Coming off a season or year when there were many protocols in place and then starting this next season where there's nothing in place and we're not making any kind of statement. I guess I just wonder, kind of to Tom's point, how much are we going to end up inviting in terms of complaints and tension and all of that. It's not only the athletes themselves, it's also the spectators there were protocols around spectators," said one MIAA meeting attendant.
A motion to start the fall season with a mask requirement for all indoor sports activities did not pass. The majority kept their hands down while two board members were in favor.
Name, image and likeness were also discussed on Wednesday. Though NCAA college student-athletes can now make money, this isn't the case for high school athletes.
Chief executive Brian Gaine said this is an area where they have to stay on top of.
"This is something I believe is going to be addressed continually and the threat can be huge in terms of why do we play the games in terms of educational athletics. We just want you to know it's out there and could be alive and well and threatened," said Gaine.
Board members told us they will be revisiting NIL topics and COVID-19 protocol discussions down the road.
