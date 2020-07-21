FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The future of high school fall sports is being discussed Tuesday.
The MIAA COVID-19 task force is recommending when school sports should start this fall.
The organization is expected to recommend fall sports to start on September 14.
As of now, sports that have less contact like baseball are allowed to have practice and have games, except they are not allowed to have tournaments.
West Springfield High Athletic Director Glen Doulette said the date push back will help students adjust to heading back to school.
"We're just waiting for guidance. There's a lot up in the air...looks like a solid thing we're not going to start on the original August 21-24. We're going to wait to September 14, so kids can get used to routine and transition back into school," Doulette noted.
Massachusetts has ranked all sports in three categories, with the third being labeled ‘high risk.’
Those ‘high risk’ sports include contact sports like football, soccer, and field hockey.
More guidance will be finalized in August on how practices will be handled.
As the MIAA is giving their recommendations today, it still has to get approved by the governor and the state.
