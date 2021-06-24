SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It's tournament time for many local high school lacrosse teams. Despite the coronavirus pandemic shaking up the post-season format up, teams are excited for the competition to begin.

Unprecedented and uncertainty, two words often used to describe how the 2021 post-season will look like for spring sports. But after a lot of work, teams are finally here.

"We didn't know what was going to happen, we were limping through sports anyway. last year to have the season canceled, we all joked about we had perfect seasons, we won western mass, 0-0-0. .." Carla Lemnah-Warner, head coach of Agawam girl's lacrosse said.

"It was one game at a time, it was my core of people that came back, working with the younger players."

After a long time coming, these four western Mass. lacrosse teams are headed to sectionals.

Lemnah-Warner told Western Mass News it was a tough journey to get to this point.

"The number of girls that did not come out, that had played lacrosse before, we were concerned. I have a young team, a small team, we were able to work girls between JV and varsity and we started out figuring out who we are as a team," she said.

Though not exactly like old times, with multiple teams playing in the same venue, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association raised some concerns Thursday, right before tournament play.

"Our biggest issue is, trying to get proper MIAA coverage at all the different venues. Like I have five sectional final games this Sunday, and we're trying to figure out how we're going to get an MIAA person at all of those games," Scott Paine, the lacrosse tournament director of MIAA said.

So, what's the solution?

"It's been suggested that sport committee representatives could help as well. So if you have district reps. on your lacrosse committee that may be willing to come to a game and support and I know Jim had offered tournament management committee as well," an MIAA member said.

As for Lemnah-Warner, she couldn't be prouder of the Agawam Brownies getting to this point.

"I walk away at the end of the day, after every game and say you guys are just nailing it," she said.

The final rounds for both boys and girls lacrosse will all take place on Friday.