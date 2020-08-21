WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) has given the green light for some high school sports to play in the fall. But if a school district has chosen full remote learning, the decision to go forward with sports has to go through a separate process.
If a school district is fully remote, it's up to the school committee to decide whether or not sports will play in the fall.
Student-athletes are ready to hit the field for the upcoming sports season, but that all depends on if the district is fully remote, like the Town of South Hadley and the COVID-19 risk level.
"South Hadley went from green to yellow to red," said South Hadley School Committee Chair Kyle Belanger.
According to the MIAA, if a community is considered high risk, as shown in red on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's (DPH) COVID-19 town-by-town risk assessment, that district will have to push their sports season till February.
"I am pretty confident that we have worked in through our town and our school committee with our administrative teams," he said. "Hopefully, our town seeing a downturn in the number of cases."
Towns or cities in green, yellow or white, and full remote must have their fall sports season approved by their school committee. West Springfield is in green with seven reported COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.
Mayor William Reichelt said it's important for students to be able to have their outlet.
"I, myself, am in favor of having sports happen. I mean, it is a big part of high school experience, and we are seeing it done safely in the summer," Reichelt noted.
He said the school committee is looking to take a vote on which sports will be allowed come September.
