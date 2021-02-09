HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your local Sports Authority.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released updated guidelines for local sports.
The MIAA is now allowing more freedom for teams across the state.
Definitely, a challenging year to say the least for all high school athletes across the state, but teams across western Mass. said these new modifications are bringing a sense of hope.
"Being on a cheer team you build a sister-like bond and not being able to do it, has kind of been discouraging,” Holyoke senior cheerleader Jaden Rodriguez said.
Athletes all across the state had to adjust to their seasons this year as the coronavirus pandemic has been dictating the tempo.
"It's been really hard, just because my whole life usually revolves around cheer during this time," Holyoke Varsity Cheerleading Coach Sidney Gomez said.
But hope is alive, as the MIAA released new guidelines freeing things up a bit.
"The new updates will allow us to have both football teams and both basketball teams actually warm-up at the same time, where before there were 25 people on the field at the same time,” Holyoke Public Schools Athletic Director Melanie Martin said.
For starters, two spectators, including parents, guardians, siblings, or chaperones, are allowed at the player's game or meet. However, everyone must maintain social distancing and a maximum 40 percent capacity.
Local sports like football, cheerleading, and rugby got the green light to practice inside, but of course, in moderation. Following these three levels, teams are allowed to practice inside, but no contact is allowed.
Western Mass News spoke with different schools in the area on how they're proceeding.
"We'll be balancing the needs of being able to play and working with my health department and school administration. We're going to just proceed cautiously, with the end goal being able to participate and open up as things get better,” West Springfield Athletic Director Glenn Doutte said.
'It'll be a scheduling battle, but we'll figure it out. We're going to rotate kids in and out," Martin explained.
Rodriguez said getting the green light to do what she loves with some of her closest friends would mean everything.
"Being a senior, this is my last year, you expect to go out with a bang," Rodriguez explained.
She said being kept off the mat for this long makes her appreciate her love for the sport and teammates that much more.
"We do have our arguments, but I wish we could go back to those. At the time, you're like I don't want to do this, and it has its ups and downs, but now I want to go back so badly; I miss everyone," Rodriguez said.
The MIAA also said other additional sport clarifications are still being organized and will have more answers regarding those matters in the near future.
