FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Those participating, coaching, or officiating high school sports will have to continue wearing masks indoors.
On Tuesday, MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin told member schools that winter high school sports, which start on Monday, November 30, will begin with the same guidance that they had in the fall and that student-athletes, coaches, and officials that are indoors will need to be masked. He added that these are minimum safety standards and are consistent with practices already in place during the school day.
Practices and competitions at off-campus facilities and venues should be treated as school events and should also adhere to the MIAA's mask guidelines, even if the facility's mask guidance may differ.
"Further, be respectful to the policies and expectations set forth in school districts and local communities and continue the practice of communicating with member schools that may or may not have reached the 80% vaccination threshold," Baldwin added in his letter.
The Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is scheduled to review mask guidelines for the state's public schools on January 15. The MIAA noted that they will work with state officials and monitor COVID-19 case rates and vaccination rates when the association considers committee votes and push for a transition to unmasking during sports competitions during the winter season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.