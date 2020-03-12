FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes are coming to high school sports amid coronavirus concerns.
The MIAA announced Thursday that their board of directors voted to cancel ice hockey and basketball championships that were scheduled for this weekend.
Additionally, the 2020 spring sports season won't start until March 30.
"Respecting the fluidity of this situation, this decision will be revisited prior to March 30," the MIAA said.
