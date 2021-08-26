FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The MIAA has announced that masks will be required for some sports activities this fall.
The association said Thursday that masks will be required for student-athletes and coaches for any indoor activity.
The move, they noted, is "in accordance with the recent action taken by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and set forth by the Commissioner of Education yesterday."
On Wednesday, Mass. Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley issued a mask mandate for all public schools.
The MIAA added that masks will not be required and will remain optional for student-athletes and coaches for any outdoor activity.
