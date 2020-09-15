SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association -- or MIAA -- held opening committee meetings on Tuesday for both soccer and football.
Those meetings were just days before some student-athletes will be allowed to begin officially training for the upcoming season.
“Athletes do need to wear masks while on the field playing," said Tara Bennett, director of communications of MIAA.
With the pre-season set to begin Friday for certain high school fall sports in Massachusetts, Bennett said that soccer will look a little different this year.
“Things such as no corner kicks. a corner kick would now become an indirect kick,” she said. “There wouldn't be throw-ins. Again, that would just be a kick in from the side."
Bennett added that there will also be no heading in an effort to prevent face-to-face contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for scheduling games, the MIAA is leaving that in the hands of local schools.
“We're offering bus transportation, but we're also allowing parents to transport their own kids,” said Ryan Dunphy, Westfield High School athletics director.
Dunphy is in his second year as supervisor of athletics for Westfield High School and Technical Academy. He said state COVID guidelines limit a 77 person school bus to just 25 people, which could potentially carry a full soccer team.
“Each sport is going to vary on that,” he said. “It also depends if we're traveling varsity, JV, freshmen together or separate days. That hasn't been determined yet. If we need to do two buses, we'll do two buses."
Teams and fans should also expect scheduling changes, as officials do their best to limit travel across the state.
“We do not have MIAA sponsored championship games, so the traditional leagues have become very flexible. People are now working in pods or in bubbles," Bennett said.
Dunphy said indoor fall sports, which consist of girls volleyball and gymnastics, will not allow spectators this year. But he said fans will be allowed for outdoor contests -- such as soccer.
The MIAA said there is no new progress on football, which they say could potentially take place in February.
