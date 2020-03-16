FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More changes are coming to the high school sports schedules in connection with coronavirus concerns.
The MIAA announced Monday that the spring sports season won't begin until April 27 based on "recent mandates from Governor Baker and recommendations from governing health agencies."
With the new start date, the organization noted that with the new start date, the regular season and tournament games are scheduled to be completed by June 20, with June 21 considered based on weather and facility needs.
"These decisions are based on available information and are made in the best interest of our student-athletes, schools and communities," the MIAA said in a statement.
The MIAA said last week that winter season ice hockey and basketball championships, that had been scheduled for last weekend, were canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.