FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's board has officially approved a second fall sports season.
That paves the way for high school football to be played this spring.
The MIAA told Western Mass News the decision to play or not is now in the hands of local schools and local boards of health.
With today's approval, the organization also okayed a list of modifications that teams must do if they decide to play this year.
Some of those include football players having to wear face coverings or masks at all times. Players must also bring their own water bottles to practices and games and there will be no pre-game or post-game handshakes.
