AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – After Wednesday’s announcement from Governor Baker, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that changes might be coming soon to their high school sports mask policies.
Dr. Robert Baldwin, the Executive Director of the MIAA told Western Mass News that a decision on masks should be coming soon, but it will most likely be up to local districts to decide how to proceed with their high school sports teams.
We spoke with the athletic director at Agawam High School to find out how he is preparing.
“With DESE’s announcement today, we’re very excited for what might come out of that,” said Director of Athletics Dave Stratton.
Local athletic directors, including Stratton, are waiting for official word from MIAA after Governor Baker and the DESE declared a statewide mask mandate will be lifted on February 28th.
“We’ll put something out, I promise you, we’ll put something out by no later than the end of the week once we have a chance to digest this,” said Dr. Baldwin.
At Wednesday's MIAA board of directors meeting, Dr. Baldwin told Western Mass News to expect more details to be released later this week. He anticipates that it will be up to individual communities whether or not they mask up.
So, will Agawam potentially take a timeout on masks?
“There’s a feeling that that might be the way to go,” Stratton told us.
He said that the last two years have been a constant exercise of teamwork in western Massachusetts.
“We've been in communication with one another, athletic directors and principals, and not everyone has the same exact rules or guidance,” Stratton said.
He added that limiting time in the locker room and spacing players out in practice has helped keep cases down internally.
“We shouldn't have a lot of kids standing in line,” Stratton said. “We should have constant motion, and to be honest with you, that’s just good coaching.”
He said that following strict guidance for off-campus venues like hockey rinks and swimming pools has also helped.
“The MIAA made it very clear that the athletes and referees and coaches were compliant with those guidelines,” Stratton told us.
He said that they will still play it safe and do what they can to game on.
“Everybody's still in the mood of, we’re glad to have kids out there, have them participating,” said Stratton.
The MIAA said that with the winter postseason fast approaching, they will likely be releasing guidance for playoff games hosted at a neutral site and take it on a sport-by-sport basis.
Once again, expect more details to be released by the end of the week. Western Mass News will keep you posted with the latest updates.
