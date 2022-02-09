FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday’s mask announcement by Gov. Baker could have an impact for high school sports.
We brought questions to today’s MIAA Board of Directors meeting in Franklin and while no major decisions have yet been made, MIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Baldwin previewed what we can expect from a potential announcement later this week.
“Now, we have something concrete from the state level, which is great and appreciated, and I will take all these scenarios sport-by-sport,” Baldwin explained.
Shortly after Baker announced the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted on February 28, we took questions to Baldwin to find out what this could mean for high school sports.
“We’ll put something out. I promise you we’ll put something out by no later than the end of the week once we have a chance to digest this,” Baldwin added.
While no decisions came out of Wednesday’s board of directors meeting held in Franklin, Baldwin told Western Mass News updates regarding mask protocols will follow in the coming days.
“It’s so nice after two years of this to be moving into the well-being portion of dealing with our students and communities…Kids need this, communities need this,” Baldwin said.
We wanted to know how the updated guidance will work when it is released.
“We’re moving into state tournaments now. We’re moving into a vacation week and so we’ll put something out that is an advisory, but ultimately, I think the locals do have the ability to say ‘yay’ or ‘nay’,’” Baldwin added.
Baldwin told us we can expect local districts to set the rules for their home games with the MIAA releasing guidance for state tournaments held at neutral sites and he added it’s important to use common sense and are taking it on a sport-by-sport basis.
“You know, the goal of track and field is to run away from each other, not toward each other,” Baldwin noted.
Also, it would leave it in the hands of individual districts, rather than implementing a statewide policy.
“People want it to be from the top down, but ultimately, what’s going on in Pittsfield is different than what’s going on in Sandwich,” Baldwin said.
An announcement with more details is expected to be released later in the week.
