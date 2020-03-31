FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) announced on Monday they plan to begin spring sports no earlier than May 4, with the season to end no later than June 27.
During a meeting held by the MIAA, board members voted for the start of this season to start on May 4, the same date that students are scheduled to return to school, with a postseason, which passed unanimously, 19-0.
Spring practice can begin on May 5, while games can start on May 11.
The MIAA told Western Mass News the minimum number of games to qualify is eight, while the maximum number is 12.
Parameters of a postseason tournament is still to be determined later by the Tournament Management Committee.
This schedule is subject to change if schools do not reopen on May 4.
