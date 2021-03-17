FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The MIAA Board of Directors voted Wednesday to allow sectional tournaments this spring, but the big question is will there be a state tournament this year?
After the members of the MIAA met earlier today, they have come to the decision that spring athletes will be able to play for a state title this year.
This decision comes after MIAA Board of Directors just approved to have spring sectionals, while also mapping out guidelines and modifications for all spring sports including softball, baseball, lacrosse, outdoor track, unified track, rugby, and tennis, but with a 14-7 vote earlier today, spring teams officially get the go-ahead to compete for the state tournaments with the option to opt-in or out of this opportunity.
The MIAA surveyed all Massachusetts school districts on whether or not they are for extending the 2021 spring tournament to include state semifinal and final rounds. The board then voted themselves, ultimately affirming the previously established cut-off date of June 15 to remain.
MIAA President Jeffrey Granatino told Western Mass News this decision was not easy and took a team effort to get to this point.
“The sentiment of flexibility that this group has shown in the last 12-13 months, we spent a lot of time trying to save a season last spring. Unfortunately, that didn't happen and we worked diligently to bring forth sports in some shape or form for this school year...The flexibility has shown and the compassion for our student athletes, in trying to provide them that is important to them,” Granatino explained.
With the board’s approval, the tournament management committee will now go back to work to come up with exactly what this post-season spring schedule will now look like.
