FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) has updated its guidelines regarding high school athletes and outdoor mask wearing.
The move comes one day after Gov. Baker announced that effective Tuesday, face coverings will no longer be required for youth athletes age 18 and under while playing outdoor sports.
The MIAA said Tuesday that officials reviewed the state's guidance and voted to approval the recommendations. They added that athletes on spring teams in active play outdoors are not required to wear a mask.
Additionally, athletes on the bench or in the dugout don't need to mask up and spectators, staff, referees, and umpires don't have to either if they are outdoors and can social distance.
Visitors, volunteers, and staff will, however, still need to wear a mask when indoors.
"As has been the case throughout the year, the final decision for a school to partake in a particular sport and/or to follow more stringent guidelines belongs at the local level," the MIAA noted in a letter to member schools.
The MIAA added that no other changes to individual sport modifications have been made.
