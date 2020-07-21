FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The details surrounding high school sports this fall are still being ironed out.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's COVID-19 task force presented recommendations to the board of directors today on how sports can start in the fall while keeping students safe.
The MIAA board voted Tuesday to push back the start of fall sports until September 14.
The game plan for fall sports is under review by the MIAA, the state's high school sports association.
Their COVID-19 task force presented recommendations to board members during a virtual meeting Monday.
“We're putting forth a recommendation that the MIAA Board of Directors adopt September 14, 2020 as the start date for fall sports,” said Dr. Keith Crowley with the MIAA Board of Directors.
The board said they would like to push back the start date to help students adjust to heading back to school in September.
However, it’s still unclear exactly which sports will be allowed in the fall.
The most recent guidance from the state splits sports into three categories from low, medium, and high risk for COVID-19 transmission.
Football, for example, is at high risk since it's a close contact sport where respiratory particles could be easily transferred.
The MIAA will revisit their recommendations once the state finalizes their school year plan.
“We will ultimately have to wait for the publication of state guidelines on athletics from DESE, the Department of Public Health, and the governor's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to determine whether we will be able to offer a full slate of fall athletics,” said MIAA President Jeff Granatino.
Meanwhile, West Springfield High Athletic Director Glenn Doulette is busy planning for the future of sports and told Western Mass News they want to make sure each student athlete will stay as safe as possible while playing the game they love.
“There is a number of different things. You know, the social distancing, obviously. The sanitation of stuff, how are we going to do that, making sure that we are sanitizing stuff properly. Those are two of the major things I am worrying about. Other things is venues. If I have 300 athletes, how am I going to separate that, so that one, they have access to the fields; two, you know, we are doing the social distancing; three, we are tracking the athletes and the attendants," Doulette noted.
The MIAA said they will have a meeting to finalize their plan for sports three days after DESE releases their guidance, which is expected in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.