FRANKLIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big discussion took place Monday among the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. The MIAA is aiming to create more equity among both boys and girls tournament play across the state.
There have been concerns about the format over future playoffs for all boys and girls sports across the state. Originally, the MIAA decided to pause all Super Eight tournaments - including boys hockey - for the next four years, but after meeting today, the committee has decided to hold off on doing that until all sides can have further discussion.
Back on April 15, the MIAA’s tournament management committee voted 12-2 to accept a recommendation from the association's blue ribbon committee to not accept any applications for Super Eight tournaments until July 1, 2025 or, in other words, pausing Super Eights for the next four years until a new statewide playoff format is introduced.
Other equity concerns stirring up in the meeting today involved the future of girls ice hockey tournament play. Some said it's unfair there is no Division I-A playoffs for girls ice hockey, when there is for boys.
One leader of the tournament management committee spoke out and said they've tried to tackle this issue before.
"We have had a number of discussions with the ice hockey committee table about girls ice hockey ones tournament. Girls have not showed interest in that. We, as a committee, did not want to force that on them if that wasn't a desire of theirs, so if it's something that blue ribbon, that you feel could potentially be a legal issue, then the ice hockey committee is all in favor of a girls I-A ice hockey tournament,” the committee member explained.
A couple of motions also took place today. First, the motion to reconsider the vote on Super Eights until all sides can have further discussion. That came out unanimous.
Also, a motion to reconsider the decision to use margin of victory as a factor in determining power seeding was decided by a vote of 10 voting yes and two voting no.
