SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yankee Candle Founder Michael "Mike" Kittredge II has died at age 67.
He passed away peacefully Wednesday night, surrounded by his loved ones, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a brief illness.
Kittredge was born in Holyoke on February 1, 1952 to James "Jim" Kittredge and Jean (Golota) Kittredge.
When Kittredge was only two years old, the family decided to move to South Hadley.
He attended Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke, graduated from South Hadley High School in 1970, and earned an Associate's Degree from Holyoke Community College in 1973 before attending UMass Amherst, from which he also received an honorary Ph.D. in 2002.
Kittredge is best known for founding Yankee Candle Company in his family home in 1969.
'Mike' survived cancer twice and became a devout supporter of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. His philanthropy also led to the creation of the Kittredge Building at The Bement School in Deerfield, the Kittredge Center at Holyoke Community College, the Kittredge Surgical Center at Cooley-Dickinson Hospital, and other endeavors.
After retiring from Yankee Candle, he left the business for a time and traveled to various parts of the world.
In 2010, he helped his son, Michael III, launch Kringle Candle and The Farm Table restaurant in Bernardston.
Kittredge II suffered a stroke in 2012, which limited his speech and movement. The longtime guitarist and music lover transitioned to drums in his informal band and made extensive pride in regaining his speech.
'Mike' is survived by his son, Michael III, daughters Kylie Jean and Casey Madison, and cousins in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, California, and Hawaii. He is predeceased by his parents and an older brother, James Jr.
There are no public calling hours or funeral services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the Kittredge family requests donations be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, The Bement School, Cooley-Dickinson Hospital, or Holyoke Community College.
