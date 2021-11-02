WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Retired Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe defeated incumbent Don Humason to become Westfield’s next mayor.
McCabe defeated Humason by over 800 votes. This was a race to watch in our area after the two faced off in a close race back in 2019 for the open mayor's seat.
Back then, McCabe lost to Humason by less than 100 votes. Humason will only serve one term as the city's mayor.
We spoke to McCabe who told Western Mass News that he’s thrilled with the outcome of this rematch and is excited to tackle issues in the city he feels take priority.
McCabe’s watch party was packed with people celebrating his big win. His supporters told us they’re excited for his elected term and looking forward to watching the city flourish.
Mayoral terms in Westfield are just two years.
We do know that Humason called McCabe to concede and congratulated him.
