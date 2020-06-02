CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Michael Wilk has been removed from his position as the public information officer for the Chicopee Police Department.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau said he made the decision after Wilk posted controversial social media comments.
Vieau addressed the public before Tuesday’s city council meeting about the controversial posts made over the weekend by Wilk.
Vieau also spoke to Western Mass News about the unrest sweeping not only the nation, but through our area.
"Many are waiting to hear how I handled the situation and the comments made on social media and elsewhere by Officer Wilk,” he said. “Just so everyone knows, he is being removed as the public information officer at the Chicopee Police Department. There's no tolerance for racism, hatred or anything of that nature in our city, ever."
Western Mass News reached out to Wilk who declined to comment.
