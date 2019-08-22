CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After 63 years, Mickey's Bike Shop in Chicopee is shutting down.
The shop has been serving the western Massachusetts community for decades repairing and selling bikes to many generations, but the owners said retirement is knocking.
The popular shop that was once was filled with hundreds of bikes is down to just a few as they get ready to close their doors.
Hank Herchel, co-owner of Mickey's Bike Shop, explained the decision to close the store.
"It's just that your hours take a toll. It's something where you have to like what you do, but not loves what you do. You have to like getting up and going to work, which I still do even though I'm going to retire," Herchel said.
The family-owned business has been up and running since 1956 and has served thousands of customers over the years.
"My wife's father opened it. He opened it as a toy and small appliance, small gift store and he didn't know he was going to make it," Herchel explained.
Herchel joined the family business due in part to marrying the owner's daughter.
"We've been the very lucky best thing ever happened to me was meeting my wife at 12 years old," Herchel said.
He said his father-in-law's legacy and hard work has been passed down to him and his wife and their loyal mechanic, who has been there since the very beginning.
"That's all I gotta say - three good people: myself, Franky, and my wife,' Herchel noted.
Herchel said the three of them have put their heart and soul into Mickey's Bike Shop, which is something their generation is used to.
"A labor of love, lot of hours. I can remember back in the early days, we would be open six days a week from 9 in the morning to 9 at night," Herchel explained.
Things certainly did change over the years. They told Western Mass News there was a point in time where the small family-owned businesses were the heart and soul of communities, but with online shopping in the mix, businesses like his are struggling, but he is hopeful that over time, more small businesses like his will come back and be popular once again.
The Herchels' will close the doors on August 31 and after that, they plan on enjoying retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.