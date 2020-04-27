AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With more and more people wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it's important to make sure they stay clean.
“Remember that face mask have two purposes. The first is to protect you from the stuff out there, so it protects you from other people and other people's germs and the second is that it protects other people from your germ,” said UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton.
Wearing face coverings has become the new norm during the coronavirus pandemic.
Western Mass News is digging deeper into the lifespan of mask and how often they should be replaced or cleaned.
Hamilton said disposable masks are made to be thrown away immediately, but depending on the usage, they could last longer.
“If you’re just running into a grocery store and you have it on for maybe an hour total in the entire day, then that can probably last you several trips to at least the grocery store. It might even last a month if you are only going once a week and you’re only wearing it for an hour/, hour-and-a-half,” Hamilton noted.
If disposal masks are used more frequently, Hamilton said they should be thrown out sooner because they become less effective.
“Any wet can really damage a disposable and make them not function at all and the material begins to fall apart, so if it is something that gets wet from sneezing on it repeatedly, it should probably be disposed of in the trash,” Hamilton added.
In regards to medical grade N95 masks, Hamilton said cleaning them at home could extend their usage period a little longer.
“Put a rack over water hot water, put the mask on it, cover it with another bowl, and let it steam for 20 mins,” Hamilton said.
There are also masks that can be made at home and are reusable.
“For anything that is made out of fabric, that can be laundered and you should probably launder it pretty regularly because they do get gross after a while, especially if you sneeze or cough in it,” Hamilton said.
When making face coverings yourself, Hamilton said different standards apply to the materials being used.
“Two layers of good, 100 cotton, so quilting fabric, or people who quilt or sew, you can also double up t-shirt fabric. If it’s something that is super, super thin - such as a bandana or handkerchief - you’re looking at three to four layers of that,” Hamilton explained.
Hamilton reminds people that face coverings are only one step in ensuring everyone's safety.
“It’s not a guarantee. This is not going to keep you a 100 percent safe, so you still need to practice social distancing. You can’t get together, have people over at your house, and have everyone wear face masks and think that you are going to be okay,” Hamilton noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.