WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your School Authority and we're tackling safety at recess and getting answers on how your child can play safely in the midst of the pandemic.
“Kids really should be going outside as much as possible,” said UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton.
Hamilton told Western Mass News that students should go outside for recess, but specific guidance for recess will depend on the size of the school and playground and how many kids are outside at once.
“In general, fewer kids and more spaced apart is a lot better than crowding a lot of people onto a playground,” Hamilton noted.
Hamilton said schools can allow students to play on the popular playscapes, like swings or slides.
“For the playground itself, COVID is really something that spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. The chances of it living on a hard playscape, like a set of swings, is pretty low, but the schools still need to be cautious, so disinfect items that are commonly touched,” Hamilton added.
Playscapes are open for kids at Westfield Public Schools, where preschoolers and students with special needs are back to in-person classes. The rest are expected to return later this month.
“We do a disinfectant spray in between recesses, but we also have the students, again that’s where hand-washing protocols and the masks thing come in,” said Westfield Public Schools Supt. Stefan Czaporowski.
Wearing a mask during recess is something Hamilton said really depends on a number of factors.
“If you have only a handful of kids out at recess and they can stay away from each other and you are a green community, so you have low COVID numbers, then maybe, they could take their masks off during recess. It’s going to be hard to determine that, so it maybe be better to err on the side of caution and have kids wear masks,” Hamilton said.
Czaporowski told Western Mass News that recess is considered a mask break for students.
“So because we have had to add additional lunches, we will also have additional recesses and so that’s something we’ve planned into our schedule. Our recess, in some levels, we are giving students several masks breaks throughout the day. Recess will be one of them,” Czaporowski explained.
However, students are required to wear a mask if they can’t stay six feet apart and as the colder temperatures approach, indoor recess will be more common.
“Schools need to ensure that their heating and ventilating and cooling systems are bringing in as much cool air as possible into probably the cafeteria or the gymnasium or wherever will be used for indoor recess,” Hamilton said.”
Lastly, Hamilton recommended students wash their hands before and after recess and have extra masks on hand to change out throughout the day.
