BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many woke up Friday morning to see a scene reminiscent of winter as a storm brought rain, then snow to western Massachusetts.
The storm has caused some school cancellations and delays. The Community Christian School in Granville, Mohawk Trail Regional School District, and Frontier Regional Schools are closed for the day, while Palmer schools have a two-hour delay with no morning preschool and Pathfinder Regional Schools are shifting to a remote learning day today.
As of 6 a.m. Friday, there are minimal power outages reported as well.
Local road crews told Western Mass News that they have been planning for an easy clean up with warmer weather expected this weekend and they're prepared to get the job done.
While a spring snowfall is not out of the question in New England, one local resident said April snow is nothing out of the ordinary for the hill towns.
“I'm not surprised, I really am not surprised. This happens a lot…I've seen in May, towards the end of May, we’ve had eight inches of snow. It happens, it’s to be expected,” said Irene Shedd, an employee at the Huntington Country Store.
