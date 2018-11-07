SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- "It was very impressive," said AIC political science professor Julie Walsh.
That's how Walsh defined Tuesday's midterm election turnout.
"The excitement and the reaction to President Trump really played big in this. Minority turnout was very high. Women turnout was high," Walsh noted.
However, it wasn't just minorities and women turning out. For once, it was young people too.
"My guess is that they will have participated at a lower rate still than others, but they participated a lot more than they have in past elections," Walsh explained.
Exit polls back Walsh up.
Right now, it's anticipated that 13 percent of registered 18 to 29 year olds voted.
Compared to 2014, that's up two percent.
Students that we spoke with at AIC said that there was no lack of motivation to vote this time around.
"Being like a young person, I take it as an honor to vote," said Chiarina Sarno.
Sarno's life has been entrenched in politics as the daughter to Springfield's mayor.
"I think a lot of young people, including myself and my friends, voted because of the social issues and because of what's going on in our political climate. Whether you're a Republican, Democrat, Independent, I think everybody was really, really passionate. It effects your hospital. It effects your bathrooms. It effects everything around you," Sarno explained.
Sarno told Western Mass News just speaking with her friends tells her that this won't be a one time thing.
"I think people will continue to vote because I do think they really want their voices to be heard and I think they're seeing that their voices can be heard," Sarno said.
Walsh added, "Every election is different and it is unusual to have this level of intensity in a midterm election. but once people get registered to vote and participate, it's likely they'll come back out."
