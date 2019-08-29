SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular corn maze in Sunderland has taken eight acres and created an epic masterpiece.
The design at Mike's Maze this year is a Woodstock-inspired design they're calling "Cornstock".
It's a 1969 dream come true made out of cornstalks.
'Peace, love, and music' were written next to the portraits of two iconic figures. Janis Joplin and Jimmy Hendrix can be seen from the Western Mass News SkyDrone over the Sunderland site.
“They are the two best-known icons of the Woodstock festival," said Jess Wissemann, co-creative director of Mike's Maze.
On the ground, though, it's a completely different view as you're surrounded by 11 foot high cornstalks and walking inside the faces of Joplin and Hendrix.
“Visitors who walk in the maze are going to walk in the rim of her circular glasses," Jess Wissemann noted.
The Wissemanns told Western Mass News that each year, they challenge themselves by creating a new theme.
"And for us, we don’t view as much as a maze we view the field as a canvas put our big design in it then we set different games out there for people to have fun with," Jess Wissemann said.
This year's “Cornstock” began as a simple sketch.
"I have to make sure it is going to read well from the sky," Jess Wissemann said.
Once the artwork is drawn out, it is then passed on to a man in Missouri who comes to Sunderland to cut the masterpiece.
"He’s used to cutting out pumpkins and sort of run of the mill things and so we always come to him with a crazy new design and he loves it," Jess Wissemann explained.
The Woodstock theme was not only chosen to celebrate the festivals 50th anniversary this summer, but also because of a personal connection one of the co-creators has with Woodstock.
"I did briefly live in Woodstock. When I graduated college, I was doing an internship at a photography gallery there and so the art and the culture and the music of that place is so interesting to me," Jess Wissemann said.
Even if you're not familiar with Woodstock, don't worry. The maze will take you back in time for a groovy experience making you feel like you're at the festival.
David Wissemann, the other co-creative director of Mike's Maze, explained the design process that went underway for this new project.
"We try to bring in the visuals of Woodstock and the sound and sights of Woodstock, not just the music, but the stage announcements...everything that made Woodstock what it is," David Wissemann said.
As people walk through as you get through the narrow paths your winding along and you do have to find your way through the field.
“As you walk through the maze you’ll notice some iconic song lyrics but you'll also see this original Woodstock logo that was made and created by an Easthampton woman," David Wissemann explained.
“Cornstock” is set to open on September 7 and thousands are expected to attend this one-of-a-kind experience.
