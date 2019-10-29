CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What started as an idea to raise awareness for veterans in need has grown into an event raising thousands of dollars.
"The veteran community is a family like no other family," said SSG. James Chartier.
Chartier served our country for eight years and even though his time in the Army has ended, his service continues as a veteran in our community through several events, including the 90 Mile March.
"I don't ride a motorcycle, so I thought 'What can I do to stand out?' so I came up with the march idea," Chartier noted.
Chartier told Western Mass News that he came up with the idea to walk from Chicopee to Boston in a four-day stretch, averaging about 20 miles a day and while the idea was simple, the execution was a bit more difficult.
"It took me a couple of months to convince myself I could actually walk the distance, so my first day of training, I did 18 miles and found it to be no problem," Chartier explained.
Now, four years later, they have raised roughly $7,500 for veterans in need.
"The awareness is for our homeless veterans and those suffering from PTSD. The two go hand-in-hand,"
It's a cause that Beacon Sales in Chicopee is proud to support.
"It's a great cause. This isn’t the only thing he does for the vets. He helps the homeless vets all year long. This is just the most noticeable one and the one he promotes the most, so it's a great cause. How do you not get behind a cause like this?" said Greg Canavan with Beacon Sales.
Chartier said anyone can join him on the walk, whether it be walking beside him or cheering them on.
"Every year, we go down to the end of the street, greet him, and kick him off and send him off in good fashion," Canavan noted.
If you'd like to show your support this Friday, Chartier said "they can meet us at AMVETS Post 12, 754 Montgomery Street, Chicopee."
If you want to be a part of the event, but can't make it down on Friday, CLICK HERE for more information.
