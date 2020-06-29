BOSTON (AP) — Two state-run veterans' cemeteries in Massachusetts are scheduled to resume full burial services this week.
Military committal services, which include the folding of the flag, the playing of Taps, and a gun salute, can he held at the cemeteries in Agawam and Winchendon again starting Friday, according to a statement Monday from the state Department of Veterans' Services.
The services were paused on March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The services will be limited to 10 family members or fewer, and face coverings will be required in the chapel, where seats will be spaced six feet apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.