AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Military committal services were paused back in March due to COVID-19, but as of Friday, services will resume in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemeteries.
As the country prepares to celebrate its independence, Western Mass News has more on the importance of these honors to military families.
“They know that when they do pass they will be given this honor,” said Eric Segundo, director of veterans services in Ludlow.
As of Friday -- the day before Independence Day -- the Massachusetts Memorial Cemetery in Agawam has been given the green light to resume military services for veterans who have died after COVID-19 put a pause on the honors to those who served the nation.
“It’s an honor that was provided to the veterans family which consists of a military unit that comes in from the branch of service and they fold the flag and present it to the family as a symbol of the left one service to our country, and the cemetery provides a fire in detail which is a 21-gun salute,” he said.
As the cemetery prepares to resume military services, COVID-19 restrictions will be in place to make sure that everyone stays safe.
Services will be limited to 10 family members or less, chairs will be placed six feet apart, disinfecting will be done between each service and social distancing markers will be on the ground.
Segundo said over the phone that the past few months have been difficult for family members.
“Losing a loved one was hard enough, then not being able to get a proper burial or send off is even harder,” he said.
But he said Friday marks a day military families have been anticipating.
“With this resuming again, it would give closure to the families knowing that they’ve honored their level work with and they’re being provided this military honor which means more to them and their loved ones,” he said.
