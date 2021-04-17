SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday morning Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to distribute the two millionth pound of food given to the community since October.

The event took place at the Eastfield Mall.

“Many of these individuals here are all veterans they gave, as Chief Daniel says, they've given to their country. They continue to give back to their country, and it's just great. There are 35-pound boxes of nutritional foods for families that are in need,” Sarno said.

Sarno also wanted to let the community know the Oasis Food Pantry that was originally giving out food at Central High School on Fridays will now be moving to the Eastfield Mall starting this Friday.