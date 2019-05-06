WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was an emotional reunion for a group of servicemen and their families at Bradley International Airport Sunday night.
In the crowd, the Krutka family from Westfield 29-year-old Christopher returned home after 204 days in Afghanistan.
"It was incredible. Just the small things like having a group of people at the airport to greet you. Half of them are strangers," Christopher Krutka said.
Family, friends, and strangers proudly displayed American flags, welcome home signs, and balloons.
Small details that hold a deeper meaning, especially for Christopher mom, Julianne.
"It was about six o'clock yesterday when I realized he was going to make it home and I called over to Big Y really quick to order up some balloons and their voicemail said their flower shop had closed at 5 o'clock and I was like oh my gosh what am I going to do? Where am I going to get balloons on a Sunday night? I need these balloons. I have to have them," Julianne Krutka said.
Julianne told Western Mass News she thought she was out of luck.
But she called the store's customer service desk and a girl named Sydney answered.
Her manager, Robert Noury was very proud of the gesture.
"Sydney jumped in and went over and made them for her
we had someone else cover the booth for a little while and she was over here for probably a half hour making them, put them all together and got them ready," Noury explained.
This random act of kindness coming full circle for Christopher.
"It's those simple things and huge thank you to that individual at big y. I just happened to have worked at that same store back when I was 16 through most of my high school years. Some of those people I worked with back then are still there. So it's pretty cool that happened. Small town getting together just to help out," Christopher Krutka said.
